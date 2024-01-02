MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just weeks before the start of the college baseball season, Jon Seymour is out as the head baseball coach at the University of Mobile, multiple sources tell WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli.

School officials held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to inform Rams baseball players of the change in leadership. Sources with knowledge of that meeting tell WKRG that UM assistant Kyle Friday will serve as the Rams interim head coach. Friday is listed as the interim head baseball coach on the Rams athletic department web page under “staff directory.” Last month, Friday was named the 2023 Alabama Baseball Association’s Assistant Coach of the Year for the Small College Division.

WKRG Sports has reached out to the University of Mobile athletic department and is awaiting official comment.

Seymour was set to begin his fifth season as the Rams head baseball coach. He complied a 100-58 overall record in four seasons at the helm. Last year, Seymour led UM to the program’s first-ever Southern States Athletic Conference Championship.

In December of 2019, Seymour served as the Rams interim head coach after stepping into the void left by the sudden death of Rams longtime coach Mike Jacobs. Seymour was an assistant then associate coach for 15 years under the legendary UM coach. Jacobs founded and led the Rams baseball program for 30 seasons.

This story will be updated.