MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Outfielder Jo Adell has been promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Adell is the #1 prospect in the Los Angeles Angels minor league system and is considered the #4 prospect in all of baseball.

The #Angels will promote Jo Adell — baseball's No. 4 overall prospect — to Triple-A @SaltLakeBees this week, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/RfxJ8c0TcG pic.twitter.com/PnESUECxCu — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 1, 2019

The outfielder hit eight home runs, drove in 23 RBI, and hit 15 doubles in 43 games with the BayBears this season.

Gareth Morgan will join the BayBears in a corresponding move.