Jimmy Green Junior Golf Tour Kicks Off 2019 Season

Close to 100 young golfers teed off at Azalea City golf course on Thursday as the Jimmy Green Junior Golf Tour began its 2019 season.

“The play for the older kids out here earlier, they made the turn pretty quick. I know some low scores were happening,” said Jay Stubbs.

The tour runs throughout the summer, giving young golfers the chance to improve their game in a competitive environment.

“We’re excited, it’s always good to come out and watch these young players. Most of them have aspirations to play at the next level, whether that’s middle school, junior varsity or varsity golf,” said Stubbs. “So this is a great opportunity for them.