MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former St. Luke’s baseball star Jeremiah Jackson has been named to the Pioneer League All-Star team.

Jackson was a second round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

In 40 games with the Orem Owlz, Jackson has hit 14 home runs, scored 29 runs and has 38 RBI.

Jeremiah Jackson with a 3-run HR to give the @OremOwlz a 3-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/r7gVjm1k6u — Angels MiLB (@AngelsMiLB) July 26, 2019

Jackson is currently the 5th ranked prospect in the Angels system.