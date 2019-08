Jackson was named MVP and Blaine Crim was named Top-Star for the Northwest League.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile was well represented in last week’s Northwest League All-Star Game.

Former St. Luke’s star Jeremiah Jackson and former St. Paul’s standout Blaine Crim both played in the Single-A all-star game.

Crim went 3-4 in the game and drove in two runs, he was named Top-Star for the Northwest League.

Jackson hit a grandslam and was named MVP of the game. Jackson is now the #5 rated prospect in the Los Angeles Angels minor league system.