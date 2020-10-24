Jaylen Waddle suffers season-ending injury during Tennessee game

Sports

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — Nick Saban told CBS at the half that Jaylen Waddle is out for the year with an injury suffered in the first quarter in Saturday’s game versus Tennessee.

