Jay Hopson steps down as Southern Miss football coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t tell Dominic Thiem the U.S. Open is diminished in any way just because it’s the first Grand Slam tournament since the 2004 French Open without at least one of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

“It doesn’t matter at all if the Big Three are here or not,” the No. 2-seeded Thiem said Monday after beating No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.