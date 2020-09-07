Jay Hopson steps down as Southern Miss football coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson says he’s stepped down while co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach. The school announced the coaching change in a news release, ending Hopson’s tenure one game into his fifth season. The Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama in Thursday’s season opener. In a statement, Hopson described the decision as the result of a “mutual agreement” with athletics director Jeremy McClain. McClain’s statement says Hopson approached him after last week’s loss. Walden has spent the past four seasons with the Golden Eagles.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories