Jay Hopson steps down as Southern Miss football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) – Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson says he’s stepped down while co-offensive coordinator Scotty Walden will take over as interim coach. The school announced the coaching change in a news release, ending Hopson’s tenure one game into his fifth season. The Golden Eagles lost at home to South Alabama in Thursday’s season opener. In a statement, Hopson described the decision as the result of a “mutual agreement” with athletics director Jeremy McClain. McClain’s statement says Hopson approached him after last week’s loss. Walden has spent the past four seasons with the Golden Eagles.
