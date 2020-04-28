Jameis Winston signs 1-year deal with Saints

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) passes against the Tennessee Titans before an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says the Saints and Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans. The person said Sunday, April 26, 2020, that the Saints and Winston are in “advanced” talks to get a deal done. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) — Former Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston signed a 1-year deal with the Saints, the team announced Tuesday.

The number one overall pick from 2015 was in search of a home after ex-Patriot Tom Brady landed with the Bucs in the offseason.

Winston, who played H.S. football in Hueytown, Alabama, is expected to compete with Taysom Hill for backup snaps behind starter Drew Brees.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Winston is the first NFL QB since the 1970 merger to change teams after leading the league in passing yards (5,109 yards last season).

