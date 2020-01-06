Jalen Hurts accepts invite to play in 2020 Senior Bowl

The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback accepted his Senior Bowl invite this weekend.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jalen Hurts is coming to Mobile.

Hurts was a Heisman finalist this year, throwing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns at Oklahoma.

While at Alabama in 2016, Hurts was named SEC Freshman of the Year, SEC Newcomer of the Year and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

He led both Alabama and Oklahoma to conference championships and trips to the College Football Playoff.

The Senior Bowl will be played on January 25th at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Tickets are still available if you want to see Jalen Hurts’ final game in Alabama.