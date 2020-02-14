Jaguars win without leading scorer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –South Alabama’s leading scorer Josh Ajayi, suffered a high ankle sprain in practice this week and did not suit up for tonight’s home game against Louisiana. Coach Richey Riley said Ajayi will return when he thinks he’s healthy enough to play. The Jags won without Ajayi in the lineup, beating Louisiana tonight at the Mitchell Center, 78 to 75. Andre Fox led the Jags with 20 points. South Alabama will host Louisiana Monroe Saturday night at 7 p.m.
