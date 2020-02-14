Jaguars win without leading scorer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum didn't want to smile. But sometimes the moment calls for it.

The Celtics were trailing 124-123 in the final minute of overtime in their back-and-forth slugfest with the Clippers and Tatum found himself defended by Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell. Tatum hesitated, sidestepped Shamet, then spun around Harrell for a layup. As the crowd cheered around him, Tatum led out a loud yell, flexing his arms.