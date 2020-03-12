Jaguar women will join the men in NOLA for Sun Belt semis

ARLINGTON, Texas (WKRG) — The South Alabama women’s basketball team advanced to the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals tonight with a 55-47 victory over Texas Arlington in the league’s last playing game.
The Jags will face Coastal Carolina Saturday night at 7:30 pm in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. South is now 2 wins away from making the NCAA tournament.
