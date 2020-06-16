Jaguar pitcher signs with Mets

MOBILE, Ala. – University of South Alabama baseball right-handed pitcher Drake Nightengale signed a professional contract with the New York Mets, and will forego his remaining season of eligibility with the Jaguar program.

“The Mets called and were trying to push for me and pick me up in the fifth round,” Nightengale said. “Things just didn’t work out and they took another guy. On the first day of free agency, I didn’t hear anything. And then on the second day, they called me early that morning and gave me the offer.

“This opportunity means everything. Professional baseball has been my dream since I was a little kid, and I told my parents that I would get my degree before pursuing that dream. I got that taken care of this past May, and everything just kind of worked out. It means the world to me.”

Nightengale was selected as the 2020 Preseason Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, as well as Preseason Second-Team All-America by Collegiate Baseball entering the 2020 campaign.

He finished 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in four starts in 2020, and struck out 39 batters against 10 walks in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

“It’s bittersweet for us, because of how big of a part Drake was of this program,” Jaguar head coach Mark Calvi said. “But we were going to lose him this year anyway; he was going to play professional baseball. Part of my job is helping these guys fulfill a dream of one day playing professional baseball, so from that aspect, I have done my job. I am proud of Drake. “

