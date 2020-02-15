Jags open season with walk-off home run!

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama Jaguar opened the college baseball season with an exciting, 1-0 victory over Campbell University. The Jags won the game in the bottom of the 9th inning on a solo home run from Hunter Stokes.

