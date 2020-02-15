Jags open season with walk-off home run!

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is among four players from the top 10 who are skipping the Mexico Championship next week, a World Golf Championships event with no cut and a $10.5 million purse.

Woods, who tied for 10th last year at Chapultepec Golf Club but was never in serious contention, did not offer a reason and was vague when asked about his schedule this week. He shot 73 in the morning at the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host.