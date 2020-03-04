Jags beat Texas State advance to semi-finals of Sun Belt Tournament

(WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars beat Texas State Tuesday night, 58-54 and advances to the semi-finals of the Sun Belt Tournament in New Orleans. 

Senior Andre Fox scored the games last 10 points and the Bobcats failed to score in the final 3:39 of the game. USA improved to 20-11 and will be the second seed in the tournament.

