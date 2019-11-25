Iron Bowl Week: Watch the new War Eagle up close

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) — Auburn is honoring War Eagle VII ‘Nova’ and War Eagle VIII ‘Aurea’ Friday November 29 at the Southeastern Raptor Center.

Aurea is the current and official War Eagle for the University after Nova was retired in mid-November. The Football, Fans, and Feathers show will feature the two eagles along with hawks, falcons, and other birds of prey.

“This will be a great opportunity for fans to see these magnificent birds up close. They are great ambassadors for wildlife conservation.” Andrew Hopkins, assistant director of raptor training and education

Show Details:

The Football, Fans, and Feathers show will start at 4 p.m.

Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater- 1350 Pratt-Carden Drive

Tickets are $5 per person.

Children ages 3 and under are free.

Tickets may be purchased on the show’s website.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served.

Guests are also welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the grass.

Refreshments will be available for purchase.

After the show, attendees can have an up-close view of the birds and talk with the trainers.

According to a press release, all birds used in the show are non-releasable due to prior injuries or human imprinting. The Southeastern Raptor Center’s mission is to rehabilitate and release injured and orphaned raptors and to educate the public about their role and importance and to research raptor-related issues.

