MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tune into The Battle for Braggin’ Rights ahead of the 2023 edition of the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn!

Simone Eli and Gerhard Mathangani will be breaking down the 88th Iron Bowl at Wind Creek alongside Alabama great Alphonse Taylor and Auburn star Reese Dismukes.

The show will initially air on WKRG on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 25, at noon. It will also air on The Gulf Coast CW (WFNA) on Friday, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m.

Before attending the University of Alabama, Alphonse Taylor attended Davidson High School right here in Mobile. With the Crimson Tide, he won two national titles in 2012 as a freshman and again in 2015 as a full-time starting junior. The Tide also won three SEC titles during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Now, Taylor is back in the Mobile area coaching the offensive line at Alma Bryant High School.

Before taking his talents to the plains, Reese Dismukes played football, tennis, and golf and competed in track at Spanish Fort High School. He was the top center in all of college football coming out of high school and chose the Tigers.

Dismukes eventually won the Rimington Trophy in 2014 as the nation’s top center, and he was named a Consensus All-American in the same year. He also earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2013 and 2014.

Dismukes is now a member of the Epilepsy Foundation’s Athletes vs Epilepsy Team.

When it comes to the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide have won three straight and hold a 49-37-1 series lead.

This edition is set to be a good one as both teams are red hot as the regular season comes to a close.

Be sure to tune in when Eli, Mathangani, Taylor and Dismukes break down the Iron Bowl, which is less than two weeks away!