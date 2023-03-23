TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama football is holding its Pro Day Thursday. WKRG is in Tuscaloosa providing coverage of the highly anticipated day, which includes two potential top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

NFL and SEC Network, Pete Carroll and plenty more of NFL personnel also keeping a close eye on the 15 draft eligible players.

List of players participating in drills:

Bryce Young, QB

Will Anderson Jr., LB

Henry To’oto’o, LB

Jaylen Moody, LB

Jordan Battle, DB

Brian Branch, DB

Demarcco Hellams. DB

Eli Ricks, DB

DJ Dale, DL

Byron Young, DL

Tyler Steen, OL

Emil Ekiyor, OL

Kendall Randolph, OL

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Cameron Latu, TE

Former All-American and three-time national champion DJ Fluker is also working out Thursday working on a comeback to the NFL. The Mobile Native was a first round pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

