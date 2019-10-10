Ice Flyers prepare for 2019-20 season

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Day two of Pensacola Ice Flyers training camp is in the books.

The team held practice Thursday afternoon at the Pensacola Bay Center.

“A lot of guys are coming in from ECHL camps, they know what’s going on and they know the fundamentals,” said forward Ryan Marcuz. “It’s going really smooth.”

See you all soon at The Hangar! Only 6 weeks away! pic.twitter.com/3gPynC6vnq — Pensacola Ice Flyers (@PcolaIceFlyers) September 6, 2019

“I think we’ve gotten better every practice session,” said head coach Rod Aldoff. “The first day, the first session guys are getting used to new equipment and they have nerves, once they get to know each other they feel better on the ice and the puck moves better.”

Pensacola will host Roanoke on October 18th to begin the 2019-20 season.

The Ice Flyers lost to the Hutsville Havoc in the first round of the playoffs last season.