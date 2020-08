MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Gulf South Conference (GSC) is postponing competition in men and women's soccer until at least Jan. 1. Spring Hill College will also postpone women's golf along with men and women's bowling competition until January at the earliest.

Soccer has been identified as a high-contact-risk sport by the NCAA and is subject to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and “inner bubble” personnel.