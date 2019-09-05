Hometown Hero Peavy is All Time BayBear

With the Mobile BayBears ending a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile.



#2

Jake Peavy (2001-02)

The Semmes native and St. Paul’s grad was 20-years-old when he joined his hometown BayBears late in the 2001 season and made five starts. Peavy began the 2002 season in Mobile and started 14 games. He posted a 2.80 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 81 innings. San Diego called-up Jake from Mobile and he made his big league debut on June 22, 2002. Peavy would go on to play 15 seasons in the majors with the Padres, White Sox, Red Sox, and the Giants. He appeared in three All Star Games, won a Gold Glove, and the 2007 National League Cy Young Award. In 2007, Peavy won pitching’s Triple Crown by leading the National League in wins (19), ERA (2.54) and strikeouts (240). In 2013, Peavy started a game in the World Series and won a championship with the Boston Red Sox. The following year, he started two games in the World Series and won a championship with the San Francisco Giants.



The BayBears #1 player will be revealed Friday

