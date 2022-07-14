TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Charley Hoffman and Mark Hubbard each had 13 points in the modified Stableford scoring system to share the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship.

Hoffman and Hubbard each had seven birdies and a bogey at Tahoe Mountain Club in the second of two straight U.S. events co-sanctioned by the European tour. Players receive eight points for albatross, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse.

Hoffman closed his afternoon round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth. The 45-year-old former UNLV player has four PGA Tour victories.

“It’s just nice to be able to play golf,” said Hoffman, coming off a tie for 69th last week in the Scottish Open. “This year has been a tough year, with back issues. Back feels OK, so when it feels OK I want to play, so that’s why I’m playing. ”

The 33-year-old Hubbard is winless on the PGA Tour. He was third last week in Kentucky in the Barbasol Championship.

“I feel comfortable out here.” Hubbard said. “I’m from Colorado. I’m good with elevation, went to school (San Jose State) two hours from here, so it kind of feels like a home event, anyway.”

Brice Garnett, Sean Crocker and Aaron Cockerill were tied for third with 12 points. Maverick McNealy was at 11 with Henrik Norlander, Michael Gligic, Callum Tarren and Jim Knous.

Former Pepperdine player Joe Highsmith had seven points in his first PGA Tour start as a professional. He’s playing on a sponsor exemption.