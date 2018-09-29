High School Football

Week 6 High School Football Scores

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 10:42 PM CDT

Here are the final scores for all of the Alabama high school football games.

Addison 38, Vinemont 12
    
Albertville 35, Boaz 27
    
Alexandria 56, Cleburne County 25
    
Aliceville 14, Pickens County 6, 2OT
    
American Christian Academy 15, Anniston 0
    
Andalusia 55, Opp 7
    
Appalachian 35, Cold Springs 34
    
Ashford 28, Houston County 18
    
Athens 30, East Limestone 0
    
Auburn 44, Minor 7
    
Autauga Academy 48, Graceville, Fla. 12
    
Autaugaville 42, Ellwood Christian Academy 8
    
Baker 17, Jackson 7
    
Benjamin Russell 23, Chilton County 13
    
Bessemer Academy 31, Escambia Academy 7
    
Bibb County 34, Calera 33
    
Billingsley 33, Prattville Christian Academy 14
    
Bob Jones 35, Hillcrest 21
    
Brewer 62, West Morgan 14
    
Brilliant 43, Tharptown 24
    
Brooks 36, Mars Hill Bible 35
    
Carver-Birmingham 14, Parker 12
    
Cedar Bluff 55, Gaylesville 0
    
Central-Phenix City 50, Park Crossing 16
    
Chambers Academy 35, Kingwood Christian 7
    
Colbert Heights 41, Cherokee 14
    
Cottage Hill 35, Bayside Academy 3
    
Curry 27, Hanceville 16
    
Daleville 10, Straughn 8
    
Decatur 35, Lawrence County 7
    
Decatur Heritage 38, Shoals Christian 0
    
Deshler 33, Colbert County 6
    
Donoho 42, Berry 14
    
Douglas 37, Brindlee Mountain 6
    
Elkmont 28, Lexington 27
    
Elmore County 14, Dadeville 7
    
Etowah 21, Fort Payne 14
    
Eufaula 29, Alma Bryant 7
    
Faith Academy 23, Robertsdale 12
    
Falkville 48, Priceville 28
    
Fayette County 31, Sipsey Valley 27
    
Fultondale 55, John Carroll Catholic 26
    
Fyffe 55, Plainview 7
    
Gardendale 16, Hazel Green 0
    
Geneva 16, Samson 0
    
Georgiana 30, Goshen 13
    
Geraldine 20, Sardis 19
    
Hartselle 14, Briarwood Christian 7, OT
    
Hatton 38, East Lawrence 0
    
Headland 32, Pike Road 27
    
Helena 13, Southside-Gadsden 7
    
Hewitt-Trussville 41, Huffman 0
    
Highland Home 54, Verbena 0
    
Hokes Bluff 47, Glencoe 7
    
Holly Pond 28, Danville 6
    
Homewood 24, Center Point 0
    
Houston Academy 42, Florala 39
    
Hubbertville 55, Hackleburg 24
    
Hueytown 42, Cullman 7
    
Ider 47, Valley Head 23
    
J.B. Pennington 31, Cleveland 28
    
Jacksonville 28, Piedmont 21
    
Jasper 10, Central - Clay County 7
    
Lanett 32, Handley 20
    
Linden 20, Selma 16
    
Locust Fork 40, Southeastern 14
    
Macon-East 35, Lowndes Academy 14
    
Madison County 68, New Hope 7
    
Maplesville 34, Reeltown 14
    
Marion County 23, Sulligent 14
    
McAdory 10, Greensboro 0
    
Meek 20, Sumiton Christian 12
    
Monroe Academy 34, Patrician Academy 7
    
Montgomery Academy 24, Trinity Presbyterian 23
    
Morgan Academy 62, Springwood School 12
    
Muscle Shoals 10, Florence 7
    
New Brockton 42, Cottonwood 10
    
North Jackson 56, Scottsboro 3
    
North Sand Mountain 44, Sylvania 15
    
Northside 34, West Blocton 6
    
Northview 35, Enterprise 14
    
Noxubee County, Miss. 32, Glenwood 0
    
Oakman 28, Cordova 8
    
Ohatchee 35, Leeds 24
    
Pelham 52, Oak Mountain 21
    
Phillips-Bear Creek 28, Phil Campbell 12
    
Pike County 20, Abbeville 14
    
Pleasant Valley 47, Gaston 0
    
Providence Christian 32, Dale County 7
    
Ragland 35, West End-Walnut Grove 0
    
Ramsay 40, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
    
Randolph County 41, Woodland 13
    
Rogers 35, Lauderdale County 14
    
Russellville 35, Haleyville 19
    
Saraland 42, LeFlore 0
    
Satsuma 54, Pleasant Home 0
    
Section 18, Pisgah 6
    
Sheffield 28, Hubbard 26
    
Shelby County 28, Moody 20
    
Smiths Station 14, Stanhope Elmore 9
    
South Lamar 42, Tarrant 0
    
Southern Choctaw 24, Millry 0
    
Sparkman 35, Buckhorn 0
    
Springville 43, Crossville 14
    
Sweet Water 45, Choctaw County 0
    
Sylacauga 13, Childersburg 8
    
T.R. Miller 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
    
Thomasville 35, Leroy 13
    
Thorsby 22, Isabella 12
    
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 0
    
Tuscaloosa Christian School 42, Newton, Miss. 0
    
Valley 30, Marbury 6
    
Vestavia Hills 41, Shades Valley 21
    
Wadley 28, Ranburne 6
    
Walter Wellborn 44, Central Coosa 0
    
Waterloo 10, Lynn 8
    
Weaver 41, Cherokee County 14
    
West Limestone 20, Clements 6
    
Westminster Christian Academy 48, Randolph School 0
    
Wetumpka 49, Prattville 23
    
Wicksburg 27, Rehobeth 14
    
Williamson 33, B.C. Rain 7
    
Winfield 38, Hamilton 14
    
Zion Chapel 37, Kinston 12
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
    
Elba vs. G.W. Long, ccd.
    
___
    
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

