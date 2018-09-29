Week 6 High School Football Scores

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here are the final scores for all of the Alabama high school football games.

Addison 38, Vinemont 12



Albertville 35, Boaz 27



Alexandria 56, Cleburne County 25



Aliceville 14, Pickens County 6, 2OT



American Christian Academy 15, Anniston 0



Andalusia 55, Opp 7



Appalachian 35, Cold Springs 34



Ashford 28, Houston County 18



Athens 30, East Limestone 0



Auburn 44, Minor 7



Autauga Academy 48, Graceville, Fla. 12



Autaugaville 42, Ellwood Christian Academy 8



Baker 17, Jackson 7



Benjamin Russell 23, Chilton County 13



Bessemer Academy 31, Escambia Academy 7



Bibb County 34, Calera 33



Billingsley 33, Prattville Christian Academy 14



Bob Jones 35, Hillcrest 21



Brewer 62, West Morgan 14



Brilliant 43, Tharptown 24



Brooks 36, Mars Hill Bible 35



Carver-Birmingham 14, Parker 12



Cedar Bluff 55, Gaylesville 0



Central-Phenix City 50, Park Crossing 16



Chambers Academy 35, Kingwood Christian 7



Colbert Heights 41, Cherokee 14



Cottage Hill 35, Bayside Academy 3



Curry 27, Hanceville 16



Daleville 10, Straughn 8



Decatur 35, Lawrence County 7



Decatur Heritage 38, Shoals Christian 0



Deshler 33, Colbert County 6



Donoho 42, Berry 14



Douglas 37, Brindlee Mountain 6



Elkmont 28, Lexington 27



Elmore County 14, Dadeville 7



Etowah 21, Fort Payne 14



Eufaula 29, Alma Bryant 7



Faith Academy 23, Robertsdale 12



Falkville 48, Priceville 28



Fayette County 31, Sipsey Valley 27



Fultondale 55, John Carroll Catholic 26



Fyffe 55, Plainview 7



Gardendale 16, Hazel Green 0



Geneva 16, Samson 0



Georgiana 30, Goshen 13



Geraldine 20, Sardis 19



Hartselle 14, Briarwood Christian 7, OT



Hatton 38, East Lawrence 0



Headland 32, Pike Road 27



Helena 13, Southside-Gadsden 7



Hewitt-Trussville 41, Huffman 0



Highland Home 54, Verbena 0



Hokes Bluff 47, Glencoe 7



Holly Pond 28, Danville 6



Homewood 24, Center Point 0



Houston Academy 42, Florala 39



Hubbertville 55, Hackleburg 24



Hueytown 42, Cullman 7



Ider 47, Valley Head 23



J.B. Pennington 31, Cleveland 28



Jacksonville 28, Piedmont 21



Jasper 10, Central - Clay County 7



Lanett 32, Handley 20



Linden 20, Selma 16



Locust Fork 40, Southeastern 14



Macon-East 35, Lowndes Academy 14



Madison County 68, New Hope 7



Maplesville 34, Reeltown 14



Marion County 23, Sulligent 14



McAdory 10, Greensboro 0



Meek 20, Sumiton Christian 12



Monroe Academy 34, Patrician Academy 7



Montgomery Academy 24, Trinity Presbyterian 23



Morgan Academy 62, Springwood School 12



Muscle Shoals 10, Florence 7



New Brockton 42, Cottonwood 10



North Jackson 56, Scottsboro 3



North Sand Mountain 44, Sylvania 15



Northside 34, West Blocton 6



Northview 35, Enterprise 14



Noxubee County, Miss. 32, Glenwood 0



Oakman 28, Cordova 8



Ohatchee 35, Leeds 24



Pelham 52, Oak Mountain 21



Phillips-Bear Creek 28, Phil Campbell 12



Pike County 20, Abbeville 14



Pleasant Valley 47, Gaston 0



Providence Christian 32, Dale County 7



Ragland 35, West End-Walnut Grove 0



Ramsay 40, Central-Tuscaloosa 0



Randolph County 41, Woodland 13



Rogers 35, Lauderdale County 14



Russellville 35, Haleyville 19



Saraland 42, LeFlore 0



Satsuma 54, Pleasant Home 0



Section 18, Pisgah 6



Sheffield 28, Hubbard 26



Shelby County 28, Moody 20



Smiths Station 14, Stanhope Elmore 9



South Lamar 42, Tarrant 0



Southern Choctaw 24, Millry 0



Sparkman 35, Buckhorn 0



Springville 43, Crossville 14



Sweet Water 45, Choctaw County 0



Sylacauga 13, Childersburg 8



T.R. Miller 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0



Thomasville 35, Leroy 13



Thorsby 22, Isabella 12



Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 0



Tuscaloosa Christian School 42, Newton, Miss. 0



Valley 30, Marbury 6



Vestavia Hills 41, Shades Valley 21



Wadley 28, Ranburne 6



Walter Wellborn 44, Central Coosa 0



Waterloo 10, Lynn 8



Weaver 41, Cherokee County 14



West Limestone 20, Clements 6



Westminster Christian Academy 48, Randolph School 0



Wetumpka 49, Prattville 23



Wicksburg 27, Rehobeth 14



Williamson 33, B.C. Rain 7



Winfield 38, Hamilton 14



Zion Chapel 37, Kinston 12



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Elba vs. G.W. Long, ccd.



___



Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/