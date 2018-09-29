Week 6 High School Football Scores
Here are the final scores for all of the Alabama high school football games.
Addison 38, Vinemont 12
Albertville 35, Boaz 27
Alexandria 56, Cleburne County 25
Aliceville 14, Pickens County 6, 2OT
American Christian Academy 15, Anniston 0
Andalusia 55, Opp 7
Appalachian 35, Cold Springs 34
Ashford 28, Houston County 18
Athens 30, East Limestone 0
Auburn 44, Minor 7
Autauga Academy 48, Graceville, Fla. 12
Autaugaville 42, Ellwood Christian Academy 8
Baker 17, Jackson 7
Benjamin Russell 23, Chilton County 13
Bessemer Academy 31, Escambia Academy 7
Bibb County 34, Calera 33
Billingsley 33, Prattville Christian Academy 14
Bob Jones 35, Hillcrest 21
Brewer 62, West Morgan 14
Brilliant 43, Tharptown 24
Brooks 36, Mars Hill Bible 35
Carver-Birmingham 14, Parker 12
Cedar Bluff 55, Gaylesville 0
Central-Phenix City 50, Park Crossing 16
Chambers Academy 35, Kingwood Christian 7
Colbert Heights 41, Cherokee 14
Cottage Hill 35, Bayside Academy 3
Curry 27, Hanceville 16
Daleville 10, Straughn 8
Decatur 35, Lawrence County 7
Decatur Heritage 38, Shoals Christian 0
Deshler 33, Colbert County 6
Donoho 42, Berry 14
Douglas 37, Brindlee Mountain 6
Elkmont 28, Lexington 27
Elmore County 14, Dadeville 7
Etowah 21, Fort Payne 14
Eufaula 29, Alma Bryant 7
Faith Academy 23, Robertsdale 12
Falkville 48, Priceville 28
Fayette County 31, Sipsey Valley 27
Fultondale 55, John Carroll Catholic 26
Fyffe 55, Plainview 7
Gardendale 16, Hazel Green 0
Geneva 16, Samson 0
Georgiana 30, Goshen 13
Geraldine 20, Sardis 19
Hartselle 14, Briarwood Christian 7, OT
Hatton 38, East Lawrence 0
Headland 32, Pike Road 27
Helena 13, Southside-Gadsden 7
Hewitt-Trussville 41, Huffman 0
Highland Home 54, Verbena 0
Hokes Bluff 47, Glencoe 7
Holly Pond 28, Danville 6
Homewood 24, Center Point 0
Houston Academy 42, Florala 39
Hubbertville 55, Hackleburg 24
Hueytown 42, Cullman 7
Ider 47, Valley Head 23
J.B. Pennington 31, Cleveland 28
Jacksonville 28, Piedmont 21
Jasper 10, Central - Clay County 7
Lanett 32, Handley 20
Linden 20, Selma 16
Locust Fork 40, Southeastern 14
Macon-East 35, Lowndes Academy 14
Madison County 68, New Hope 7
Maplesville 34, Reeltown 14
Marion County 23, Sulligent 14
McAdory 10, Greensboro 0
Meek 20, Sumiton Christian 12
Monroe Academy 34, Patrician Academy 7
Montgomery Academy 24, Trinity Presbyterian 23
Morgan Academy 62, Springwood School 12
Muscle Shoals 10, Florence 7
New Brockton 42, Cottonwood 10
North Jackson 56, Scottsboro 3
North Sand Mountain 44, Sylvania 15
Northside 34, West Blocton 6
Northview 35, Enterprise 14
Noxubee County, Miss. 32, Glenwood 0
Oakman 28, Cordova 8
Ohatchee 35, Leeds 24
Pelham 52, Oak Mountain 21
Phillips-Bear Creek 28, Phil Campbell 12
Pike County 20, Abbeville 14
Pleasant Valley 47, Gaston 0
Providence Christian 32, Dale County 7
Ragland 35, West End-Walnut Grove 0
Ramsay 40, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Randolph County 41, Woodland 13
Rogers 35, Lauderdale County 14
Russellville 35, Haleyville 19
Saraland 42, LeFlore 0
Satsuma 54, Pleasant Home 0
Section 18, Pisgah 6
Sheffield 28, Hubbard 26
Shelby County 28, Moody 20
Smiths Station 14, Stanhope Elmore 9
South Lamar 42, Tarrant 0
Southern Choctaw 24, Millry 0
Sparkman 35, Buckhorn 0
Springville 43, Crossville 14
Sweet Water 45, Choctaw County 0
Sylacauga 13, Childersburg 8
T.R. Miller 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0
Thomasville 35, Leroy 13
Thorsby 22, Isabella 12
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 0
Tuscaloosa Christian School 42, Newton, Miss. 0
Valley 30, Marbury 6
Vestavia Hills 41, Shades Valley 21
Wadley 28, Ranburne 6
Walter Wellborn 44, Central Coosa 0
Waterloo 10, Lynn 8
Weaver 41, Cherokee County 14
West Limestone 20, Clements 6
Westminster Christian Academy 48, Randolph School 0
Wetumpka 49, Prattville 23
Wicksburg 27, Rehobeth 14
Williamson 33, B.C. Rain 7
Winfield 38, Hamilton 14
Zion Chapel 37, Kinston 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elba vs. G.W. Long, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
- Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash