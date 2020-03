The Toros head coach teamed up with his family to create a parody of 'Ice Ice Baby' to encourage everyone to wash their hands during the Coronavirus outbreak.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Toros football coach Ben Blackmon is putting his extra time at home to good use.

The Blackmon family’s ‘Wash Wash Baby’ was also a challenge, as the Toros head coach challenged others to make their own videos in an effort to help spread joy and defeat the Coronavirus.