Vigor High School wins 4A State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Vigor High School had a dominant second half Friday against Oneonta High in the 4A State Championship game at Protective Stadium as the Wolves pulled away to win the 4A Title, 52 to 14.

14-1 Vigor outscored Oneonta 34 to 0 in the second half.

A great performance was delivered by the Wolves’ offense and defense. Michael Towner put the game out of reach with a pick-six in the 4th quarter. Abraham Daniels caught 2 touchdown passes. Anthony Mix threw 3 touchdown passes and was 14 of 21 passing for 279 yards earning MVP. Jacobi Barnes and Jermaine Coleman both scored twice on the ground.

This is Vigor’s fourth state championship win and first since 2008.