St. Paul’s preparing for Pleasant Grove in 5A State Championship Game

"I thought we could be competitive and as it turns out we're better than advertised."

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The message is we’re playing with house money. In June, before the season, we wanted to play one game then we played two games and we got to play 10 games,” said St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask.

We didn’t know what the 2020 high school football season would look like, but for St. Paul’s it’s been perfect, as the Saints enter the 5A title game with a 13-0 record.

“I felt like going into the year we had a chance to have a really good year, I wasn’t sure what that meant for wins and losses,” said Coach Mask. “I thought we could be competitive and as it turns out we’re better than advertised.”

Their opponent Pleasant Grove is also very talented, and will provide a contrasting style to the Saints ground and pound attack.

“It’s a tale of two cities, they’re more of an explosive type team that throws it all over the yard. We’re more of a balanced team that wants to run first, I think they want to throw first,” said Coach Mask.

As the Saints get ready to travel to Tuscaloosa, Coach Mask is feeling good, and channeling the Cornelius Brothers and Sister Rose.

“It’s too late to turn back now, I believe I’m falling in love with this team so let’s go win it all,” said Coach Mask.