MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – St. Paul’s football coach Steve Mask will be a member of the 2020 Alabama High School Hall of Fame class.

Mask, along with 11 other coaches, will be inducted on March 16, 2020 in Montgomery.

Mask has 187 victories as a head coach in Alabama, 87 of those coming at St. Paul’s. He’s also led the Saints to three state championships.