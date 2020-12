Jaylen Sulton and Javonte Graves-Billups combined for 185 yards in the win.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) – The St. Paul’s Saints beat Pleasant Grove 29-21 Thursday night to win the 5A State Championship.

The Saints scored 19 unanswered points in the 2nd half to win the game.

Will Passeau caught six passes for 111 yards and scored two touchdowns. He was also named the MVP of the game.

Jaylen Sulton and Javonte Graves-Billups combined for 185 yards in the win.

Pleasant Grove lost in the championship game for the second-straight season.

