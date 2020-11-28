Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s advance to Super 7’s

Spanish Fort will play for the 6A state title for the second straight season.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Toros and Saints are heading to Tuscaloosa.

Spanish Fort will play for the 6A state title for the second straight season. The Toros beat Saraland 13-7 on Friday night to advance to the Super 7’s.

St. Paul’s beat Faith Academy 21-20 in overtime to advance to the Super 7’s. The Rams scored first in overtime, but missed the extra point. That proved to be difference. The Saints advance to the Super 7’s for the first time since 2017.

Spanish Fort will play Pinson Valley December 4th, kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s will take on Pleasant Grove December 3rd, kick off is set for 7:30 p.m.

In 2A, Abbeville beat Leroy 60-45 to advance to the 2A title game.