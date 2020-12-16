Spanish Fort defensive stars sign with D1 schools

High School Football

Both Burkhalter and Gaffney are considered 3-star prospects.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Two key defenders from last year’s Spanish Fort team signed during the Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Linebacker Christian Burkhalter signed with UCLA, while cornerback Micah Gaffney signed with Virginia.

Both Burkhalter and Gaffney are considered 3-star prospects.

The Toros lost to Pinson Valley in the 6A State Championship game two weeks ago.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories