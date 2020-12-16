Spanish Fort defensive stars sign with D1 schools

Both Burkhalter and Gaffney are considered 3-star prospects.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Two key defenders from last year’s Spanish Fort team signed during the Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Linebacker Christian Burkhalter signed with UCLA, while cornerback Micah Gaffney signed with Virginia.

It's a big day for two of our seniors! Congratulations to @Christianburk_ and @gaffney_micah as they sign to continue their athletic careers at @UCLAFootball and @UVAFootball – Go Toros! #toronation pic.twitter.com/D416WahGXv — Spanish Fort Football (@footballsfhs) December 16, 2020

Both Burkhalter and Gaffney are considered 3-star prospects.

The Toros lost to Pinson Valley in the 6A State Championship game two weeks ago.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS