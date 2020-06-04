Safety first as high schools begin voluntary summer workouts

“We can never ever forget that the number one goal this summer is to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The sights and sounds may be familiar, but summer workouts have a different feel this year.

“We can never ever forget that the number one goal this summer is to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly.

“We want our children to be safe. We made sure our kids have masks and we’ve been cleaning things because this is a serious illness,” said Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell.

Safety is on the forefront of everyone’s mind. And getting the team back together has helped lift the spirits of many of our local teams.

“It’s just good to be back, it’s been a long time since we’ve been with these guys. Monday was an emotional day, we hadn’t seen these guys and they haven’t been on campus,” said Coach Cottrell.

Seeing students back in the gym and weight room is a reminder that better days are ahead.

“Our guys and our school knows that this isn’t personal to Cottage Hill, this pandemic isn’t permanent. It’s a stage in our life that we have to push though and we’ll get stronger from this,” said Cottage Hill Christian Academy head coach Chris Brazell.

And while COVID-19 has changed the way we live for the time being, it’s helped local coaches share a valuable message with their team.

“This happened the last few months with the virus, it’s out of our control. We’re all in the same boat and we’re dealing with the same challenges and adversity and we need to overcome,” said Coach Kelly.

“The team that handles the adversity will be the most successful after this. That’s what you preach in life and on Friday nights. We’re going to do what we can within the guidelines to allow us to be successful this fall,” said Coach Brazell.