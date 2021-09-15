Zaxby’s Player of the Week: UMS-Wright’s Cole Blaylock

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG Sports Team visited the campus of UMS-Wright Preparatory School to honor this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week, the Bulldog’s running back Cole Blaylock.

Blalock credited his team for support,



“It brought me a lot of confidence,” Blaylock said. “It was amazing. The crowd and everything was great. It was loud and it was fun. The line did their job and it was awesome. We didn’t have a great first, obviously, but I did as much as I could and they helped me out, and they did their job and I did mine.”

Head coach Terry Curtis had high praise for the young athlete.

“He’s just a good old kid, man,” Curtis said. “Everybody loves him. The linemen love him, they know he’s going to play hard. He’s just a great teammate. Defensive guys love him. He could probably play defense. He’s just one of those kids that takes no credit and I think after the game he said something to the effect of, ‘I love my guys and they love me.’ And I asked later, ‘how do you know they love you?’ and he said, ‘I know they love me.’ But he’s just that kind of guy, and Lord he plays hard.”