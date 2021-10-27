Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Spanish Fort RB Johnny Morris

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 sports team was at Spanish Fort High School this week to honor our latest Zaxby’s Player of the Week, running back Johnny Morris.

“He is a high character person — he works his tail off,” said head football coach Ben Blackmon. “He never misses — he is truly what he would say a committed Toro. He does everything you ask as a coach, and I’m proud of him and the recognition that he’s got.”

“Players really executed coach’s game plan,” said Morris. “The offensive line did a really good job at blocking and created holes for us to run through.”

“We were able to get out fast,” Blackmon said. “Our defense got some turnovers, and we were able to capitalize on some one-play drives and get ahead. We were able to run the ball effectively early. And then right there at the half when we hit the pass for the touchdown to go up 28-7 I think that was a big momentum swinger for us. It feels good to be able to play in front of our community on our field and have a team that has to travel four hours down to make that road trip that is a huge advantage.”

“I’m excited because Senior Night was the last official time to put on the hill,” Morris said. “So I’m glad to have another game on the hill before I graduate.”