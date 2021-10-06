Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Saraland WR Jarel Williams

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Spartans are ranked number 9 in this week’s Class 6a poll. The Spartans are in the top 10 after knocking off the state’s topped ranked team Spanish Fort. The Toros fell from 1st to 6th in the poll. The big game produced this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week Award.

Saraland High School’s wide receiver Jarel Williams earned the honor of this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week.

“I knew he was going to have a big game — I didn’t really know what that would look like and that kind of stuff, but he had a look in his eye and was like, ‘Coach, get me the ball,’” said Jeff Kelly, Saraland head coach. “He did a good job, we had a lot of situations where he was against some of their best guys in the secondary. He just went up and made plays and the offensive line did a good job giving Gabe a chance to deliver the ball. And the quarterback has been playing better, and Jarel did his thing.”

“Coach put me in the right situations to make plays. He believed in me to go get the ball and that’s what happened. It was amazing,” Williams said. “It’s a big rivalry, but it was big because it was the next game and it was the next region game, so it was important. We know we have to keep pushing. We still have games ahead of us and to get to the places we want to go we just have to keep winning and be our best.”

This Friday, Oct. 8, the Saraland Spartans face off with the Gulf Shores Dolphins. Watch WKRG News 5 this Friday at 10:15 p.m. for a full recap of high school football during Friday Night Football Fever.