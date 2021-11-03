Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Mobile Christian QB Miguel Camboia

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 sports team was on the campus of Mobile Christian for this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week, Leopard quarterbac Miguel Camboia.

“What Miguel did for us in the game, he always has a great arm, but he was able to extend plays,” said head football coach Ronnie Cottrell. “He kept plays alive with his feet and he threw some great passes. He scored three touchdowns and threw for a lot of yards but mainly him, I think the offensive line did a great job, which that was one of their best games but it was truly a big win.“

Camboia said it was all about teamwork.

“Us working together as a team, I couldn’t have done it without the team,” said Camboia. “The lineman worked and had zero sacks. And the receivers did well, and the defense held up. It was very big getting momentum and our confidence up going into playoffs.”

“I think it gave us a lot, we are just playing a tough team,” said Cottrell. “Bibb County is an outstanding football team. They have a lot of experience, their players have played in a lot of playoff games. A lot of our guys have played in playoff games but a lot of them have not. So dealing with the trip and those type of things it will be interesting for sure. But it was a big win for us you told me that before you thought it was going to be a big game for us and it really was.”