Zaxby’s Player of the Week: McGill-Toolen running back Braylon McReynolds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the seventh straight time, the cannon in midtown Mobile is painted orange.

McGill-Toolen shut out Murphy 38 to 0 in the annual Battle of the Cannon.

Yellow Jackets running back Braylon McReynolds scored three touchdowns in the rivalry win.

“My offense just gave me a chance to go out there and do what I do,” said McReynolds. “The coaches had a great game plan and I just went out there and did me.”

“He’s just a tremendous athlete,” McGill-Toolen Head Coach Norman Joseph said. “He practices hard, he comes to work everyday. He’s outstanding in the weight room and runs track as well and conditions himself to be the best he can be and then it translates to outstanding play on Friday nights.”

McReynolds is a senior and finishes his career 4 and 0 against Murphy. He said the Yellow Jackets’ dominance isn’t ending any time soon.

“It’s gonna stay like that,” McReynolds said. “We just came out there and won and it’s a part of the tradition at McGill to go out there and paint the cannon.”