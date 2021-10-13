Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Fairhope running back Qualin McCants

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, WKRG News 5 and Zaxby’s are on the campus of Fairhope High School to honor this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week — Qualin McCants, the Pirates running back who had a fantastic game against Theodore.

“We didn’t know if we would be able to establish the run, but we knew that we needed to because we needed to keep their offense off the field. They have a really good run game so the plan worked perfectly. We were able to get three and out and punched two in really early. And Qualin was a big part of that — he was running like a beast. And our offensive line did a great job of opening holes for him,” Fairhope Head Coach Tim Carter said.

“It felt good to go ahead and get an early lead. They are a good team and we just did our jobs. The O-line was blocking, they were doing their jobs. Coaches were calling the right plays, and we executed the plays,” McCants said.

“The kids love him. He is very unselfish, you’ll notice our running backs when they change in and out pretty regularly, Glenn Patrick and Qualin, they high five as they go on and off the field so there’s a lot of camaraderie and I’m glad to see him get this honor,” Carter said.

“I wanted to do my thing. And also, my boy Glenn too, No. 5, he was running the ball pretty good too,” McCants said.

“They know what is on the line. They can go from first to third with this ball game, and they are well aware of that. I told them, ‘If you want to play another home game, you need to win this football game.’ And so they have all the incentives, and they’re preparing good this week. We’ve had a good week so far,” Carter said.

The Fairhope Pirates will face off against the Baker Hornets on their home turf this Friday at 7 p.m. Watch WKRG News 5 this Friday at 10:15 p.m. for a full recap of high school football during Friday Night Football Fever.