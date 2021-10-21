Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Baldwin County QB Ty Mims

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG Sports Team was on campus for this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week, Tigers’ quarterback Ty Mims.

Baldwin County head football coach Scott Rials had this to say about Mims: “He really focuses well on what the little things are, he learns and listens. He is a good worker. He’s really not a quarterback by trade, but we had to play him there this year because we wanted to get the ball in his hands. So now we can get it to him every snap, instead of trying to hand it to him or throw it to him or pitch it to him. So we put him in there and he has listened and worked. He’s really gotten to where he throws the ball well. That’s the hardest part. The running part he’s always known that, but the throwing he’s come a long way.”



Mims said he was happy to make the playoffs.

“We had a pretty good game plan, I feel like I was running it well and throwing it well,” he said. “That’s just what I do. It feels awesome that our class made it to the playoffs and we were practicing hard and playing hard and it has been our goal to make the playoffs.”

“It feels great. That has been our goal from day one,” said Coach Rials. “We knew our second game we played Blount in that crazy 2-0 game in the mud and everything else, but we knew when we won that game we had a good chance.”