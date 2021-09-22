Zaxby’s Player of the Week: Baker’s Ralph Flanagan

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baker’s big win over MGM Friday night included a special moment for one Hornet senior defensive lineman.

In his first varsity action, Ralph Flanagan entered the game at running back on a two point conversion and muscled his way into the endzone, causing the entire Baker sideline to erupt in celebration.

“It was something we talked about before,” said Baker Head Coach Steve Normand. “coach Cal put it in the week before and it was a situation where Ralph was going to get the ball and he did a great job.”

“Ralph fought, fought, fought and guys pushed and he got his three yards, I lost it, I ran on the field,” said offensive coordinator Chase Calcagni.

Ralph battles intellectual disability, but it doesn’t keep him from making a big impact on the Baker football team.

“Feels great, I’m working hard. I knocked them down and scored a touchdown and all of my teammates and coaches are proud of me for standing up for myself,” Flanagan said. “And yeah, I think I did good.”

His teammates agree.

“Ralph be getting us going in the morning, especially in the summer,” said quarterback Josh Flowers. “And he’s very cool to hang around and he’s great in the weight room. He gets us going. All the players look at him and think he’s a great guy.”

“That kid earns it more and deserves it more than anyone else,” said Calcagni. “He comes every single practice and busts his tail with a smile on his face, lifts weights, loves it, he loves football and that’s what it’s all about is having a passion for it.”