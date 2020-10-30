West Point-bound Javonte Graves-Billips scores Player of the Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain has brought us indoors here at St. Paul’s High School, home of the Saints, to present our Zaxby’s Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Week award.

We are here to present our Player of the Week award to Javonte Graves-Billips, who had an outstanding game against Leflore. He had 165 yards rushing and caught five passes for 55 yards in a 29-0 victory.

“I couldn’t do it without my lineman, my quarterback,” Graves-Billips said. “It was just a team effort getting out there, getting a 168 yards rushing, getting receiving yards from quarterback, lineman opening holes for me to get down the field and get down to score.”

“Not a lot of bulky stats but if you see what he does for us, he plays wildcat quarterback,” said Steve Mask, St. Paul’s coach. “He plays tailback, he starts at slot receiver, he returns punts, he returns kicks and he could coach if i wanted him to so. It’s not surprising at all because this is a kid that has dedicated himself to be the best that he can be, and pound for pound, he’s probably the strongest kid in this building.”

Javonte will attend West Point next year on a football scholarship. Army is ranked 25th in this week’s Coach’s Poll. The Saints try to end the season 10-0 Friday night when they host Vigor.

