SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we are on the campus of Saraland High School and are in the athletics performance center here to present the Zaxby’s Player of the Week Award.

Saraland’s Karson Green is Week 8 Zaxby’s WKRG Player of the Week.

The Spartans are coming off a Wednesday win last week and Green walked away with a big win against Gulf Shores. He threw 5 touchdown passes, connected with 9 receivers on the night, and also ran a touchdown in the Spartans 6th victory of the season.

Saraland is now 6 and 2 and will host 3 and 4 Robertsdale Friday night.

LATEST STORIES: