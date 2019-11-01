Week 10 Player of the Week Award goes to a big arm on the Eastern Shore

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne’s Trent Battle threw 5 Touchdown passes to earn the Week 10 Player of the Week Award.

The junior quarterback completed 8 passes in the Trojans 53-42 win over St. Paul’s. Daphne hosts Blount for the final game of the regular season.

