Week 10 Player of the Week Award goes to a big arm on the Eastern Shore

Flomaton, Ala. (WKRG) -- Flomaton QB Daquan Johnson led the hurricanes on both sides of the football to pick off the Week 9 Player of the Week award.

Johnson rushed for 365 yards and scored 1 Touchdown. Under center, he completed 3 passes, 2 of those for touchdowns. The athlete also recorded 4 tackles and an interception on defense.