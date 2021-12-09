Player of the Year: Baldwin County QB Ty Mims

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG-TV News 5 sports team was back on campus at Baldwin County High School to honor this year’s Zaxby’s Player of the Year — quarterback Ty Mims.

Head football coach Scott Rials shared high praise for Mimms when we spoke in October after awarding Mims Player of the Week. Rials’ opinion of his standout receiver-turned-play-caller remains high.

“Ty just came in there, you know, he’s been a receiver by trade his whole life, so we are moving the quarterback and he just took to it,” said Rials. “He kind of has some struggles early, but as you went on, I mean, he really got better and better improved and really just throwing game, you know, he could make reads and do some things that quarterbacks have to do and a lot of kids in the 12th-grade big quarterback since they were, you know, five years old or whatever. So he really got in there, jumped in there, and learned work. I mean, we keep being in there like crazy on Sunday, you know, we watch and watch and he just got better and better, and he wound up embracing in that role as a team leader, quarterback and all that. So really proud for him.”

Mims was glad to have a good season.

“It was really the most motivated season I ever played, just because. And I really want to just do something to make Baldwin County get up on the board a little bit,” Mims said.