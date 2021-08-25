Player of the Week: Williamson HS quarterback Daniel Miller

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For our first Player of the Week of the season, the WKRG News 5 sports team visited the campus of Williamson High School.

Lions quarterback Daniel Miller accounted for five touchdowns in a big win over LeFlore to open the season.

Hudson with Zaxby’s honored Miller, telling him, “Congratulations Daniel, you had a fantastic game. This is from Zaxby’s. We appreciate everything you do.”

The quarterback said it was a team win.

“I feel like everything just really came together,” Miller said. “We pieced it all together and come out with a big win. I have to be a bigger leader than I was last year to really bring the team together as one.”

Head coach Melvin Pete told us his secret training weapon: video games.

“We kind of had to tweak him a little bit as far as a different mindset,” Pete said. ” But now all the sudden, I’m gonna tell everybody a secret that I use, I put all of my quarterbacks on PlayStation.”

“And then all the sudden it helped him understand coverages, which he already knows. But it gives you the opportunity to throw the ball to the right person and to mess up, so the coaches don’t fuss at you then.”

Miller gave credit to his coach for keeping the team hyped up.

“It’s amazing,” Miller said. “He is a funny coach. He brings so much excitement to the team and the players.