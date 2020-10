(WKRG) -- We're on the Eastern Shore at Bayside Academy hanging with the 7-2 Admirals for this week's Zaxby's Player of the Week. Jay Loper of Bayside Academy had a pair of touchdowns and an interception in a win over Chickasaw.

“He basically took over at QB for the running because the he got hurt against Cottage Hill. Jay took over and did a great job, 100 yards rushing and played the whole game on defense very proud of him,” said Phil Lanzenby, Bayside coach.