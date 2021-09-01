Player of the Week: Alma Bryant wide receiver DD Lambert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week had two touchdowns in Alma Bryant’s win over Montgomery (Seemes, Ala.).

Meet DD Lambert, Alma Bryant’s standout wide receiver. Head coach Bart Sessions said Lambert’s leadership is a big boost for the rest of the team.

“I am most proud of his leadership,” Sessions said. “He comes to work every day and sets the tempo for practice every day and the kids that do that will show up on Friday night. So I am super proud of him and the type of practice player he is first of all.”

Lambert said the success is a team effort.

“I just saw my hole,” Lambert said. “My wide receivers were blocking great so I just hit the hole full speed. I feel like we have a lot of momentum as long as we do what we are supposed to do at practice and we should be good Friday night.”

Sessions said the conference win over Montgomery is the right way to start the season.

“You know, we tell him all the time the play makers make plays, especially in big games,” Sessions said. “Starting the region schedule it was a huge game and he said the tone for the night.