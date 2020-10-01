Pettaway scores 5 to earn Zaxby’s Player of Week

(WKRG) — This week, we are on the campus of Cottage Hill Christian Academy to present our Friday Night Football Fever Zaxby’s Player of the Week award.

Cottage Hill is coming off a historic win over Leflore Rattlers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last Friday night, and JD Pettaway had quite a game. He accounted for five touchdowns, three on the ground, two receiving. He scored a two-point conversion and also recovered a fumble on defense, leading his team to victory.

Cam Belote from Zaxby’s made the presentation.

“JD, congratulations from Zaxby’s. I want to present you with a gift card from us and a plaque of award for Player of the Week. You set the mark at Ladd for future games to come. Five touchdowns! That’s great! Congratulations!” Belote said.

“Coach told us the whole week: 5A opponent. He coached us up and got us prepared for what we needed to do. He told us it was going to be a big game, just stay focused on winning the game and that is what we did, ” JD Pettaway said.

“Historic night for the program, quite a night for JD and the team,” Chris Brazell, Cottage Hill Christian coach, said. “JD had a phenomenal night for us.”

The game was the first time Cottage Hill Christian Academy had played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“It was our first game to get to play against a 5A opponent and our first game at Ladd Stadium, so huge for our program, huge for our fan base,” Brazell said. “The next four weeks are tough region games and (we) hope it puts us in the playoffs.”

