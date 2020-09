(WKRG) -- This week, we are inside the locker room at Daphne High School, the home of the Trojans, to present the Zaxby's WKRG News 5 Player of the Week award. The Trojans are coming off an impressive victory over the Fairhope Pirates to win the Jubilee Cup. Trent Battle had an awesome game at quarterback. He threw three touchdown passes, ran for another, leading his team to victory. Mr. Hudson Sanderfur from Zaxby's is here with us to make the presentation.

"Congratulations buddy, you had an awesome game and we are very happy for you, good luck the rest of the season,” Sanderfur said.