MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baker High School linebacker Dwayne Williams is our Zaxby’s Player of the Week.

Against Davidson, Williams had three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, 11 total tackles and five tackles for a loss.

Thanks to Williams’ defensive effort, Baker beat Davidson to clinch the final playoff spot in 7A Region 1.