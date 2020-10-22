Extra effort earns Jay Loper Player of the Week

(WKRG) — We’re on the Eastern Shore at Bayside Academy hanging with the 7-2 Admirals for this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week. Jay Loper of Bayside Academy had a pair of touchdowns and an interception in a win over Chickasaw.

“He basically took over at QB for the running because the he got hurt against Cottage Hill. Jay took over and did a great job, 100 yards rushing and played the whole game on defense very proud of him,” said Phil Lanzenby, Bayside coach.

“It felt nice to see the hard work pay off on Friday,” Loper said. “7-2 is great. It’s one of the best records Bayside has had in a while. We worked hard this summer and through quarantine and it’s paying off.”

“We’ve had a good year. We won a couple that were going to be hard to win for us, but somehow we found a way to win. We lost a couple to some good schools. I’m really proud of the group,” Lanzenby said.

