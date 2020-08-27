Duke recruit scores Week 1 Player of the Week award

(WKRG) — This week, we are on the campus of Fairhope High School. We are in the indoor facility to present our WKRG News 5 Zaxby’s Player of the Week award.

What an effort by the Pirates last Thursday night as they picked up a big win over the Spanish Fort Toros! Riley Leonard had quite a night, accounting for five touchdowns, he threw for two, ran for two and also caught a touchdown pass!

Hudson Sanderfer from Zaxby’s was at the game and actually predicted that we would be here this week to present the award.

“What a fantastic night! I was there, I watched it. ‘Great,’ I thought, ‘we would probably be here this week.’ Good luck the rest of the season,” Sanderfer said.

Congratulations, Riley Leonard, Fairhope High School, our Zaxby’s Player of the Week winner! Go Pirates!

“It’s an honor for us to be playing. I appreciate you giving me this award,” Leonard said.

A lot of eyes on Leonard because he is the Duke guy, delivering with five touchdowns. Just talk about an opening act we will never forget!

